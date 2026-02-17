It's raining rewards points as e-retailers chase loyalty
Summary
The rise in reward-point redemption frequency, even as per-transaction ticket sizes have moderated, suggests points are increasingly being used for regular expenses rather than saved for indulgences.
BENGALURU : E-retailers are widening the scope of their loyalty programmes to capture everyday spending on food, groceries, and daily essentials, giving reward points a life beyond air miles and luxury splurges.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story