It's raining rewards points as e-retailers chase loyalty

Flipkart has layered multiple tiers into Flipkart Plus, linking rewards more closely to frequency and category spend. Eternal, parent of food-delivery platform Zomato, continues to bundle dining and food-ordering benefits through its Gold programme. In fact, a reduction in order value for Gold customers led to higher net order value growth in the December quarter, on account of higher ordering frequency from the more budget-conscious customers, Eternal said in its Q3 shareholders’ letter.