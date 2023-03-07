E-rickshaw sales rose 89% in February: latest FADA data2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 08:00 PM IST
- Uttar Pradesh has the most e-rickshaws in the country, followed by Delhi and Bihar
Retail sales of e-rickshaws in India increased by 89% in February compared to the same month a year ago, showed the latest monthly data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). This was the biggest increase in any segment for which FADA reports monthly data. Sequentially, the increase was 7%.
