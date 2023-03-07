E-rickshaw sales rose 89% in February: latest FADA data

Overall, retail sales of vehicles are expected to stay strong ahead of the implementation of new pollution norms, along with the wedding season, FADA noted in its report. Starting April, all passenger vehicles will be required to install onboard diagnostics devices (OBD) to monitor emission variations from standard levels, which could lead to an increase in vehicle prices. Manufacturers are expected to roll out discounts and offers before that to clear their inventories.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}