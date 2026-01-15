Subscribe

Ericsson layoffs: Telecom equipment giant to cut 1,600 jobs in Sweden

Telecoms equipment group Ericsson plans to lay off some 1,600 employees in Sweden, the company said on Thursday.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published15 Jan 2026, 01:33 PM IST
Layoffs news: Ericsson on Thursday said that it plans to lay off around 1,600 employees in its Sweden unit.

In a press release, the telecoms equipment group said that the proposed layoffs were a part of the company's global initiatives to improve “cost position.”

It proposed the “staff reductions in Sweden as part of measures aimed at ensuring the company's competitive position,” Ericsson said in its press release.

The move will also help maintain investments critical to Ericsson’s technology leadership, the company said.

(This is a developing news. Check back for updates)

 
 
