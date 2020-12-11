Ericsson sues Samsung as operating income faces $178 million hit

Ericsson sues Samsung as operating income faces $178 million hit1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 03:16 PM IST
Ericsson is suing Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. in the U.S., in a dispute that alleges the South Korean telecoms giant violated contractual commitments.
The case will address alleged breaches of certain obligations by Samsung “and seeks to obtain a ruling by the court that Ericsson has complied with its own commitments," according to a statement on Friday.
Shares in Ericsson fell as much as 6% when trading started in Stockholm on Friday.
As a result of the contractual dispute, Ericsson says it faces a risk of delayed royalty payments from unlicensed periods.
The Swedish telecoms firm says the process risks denting its operating income by as much as 1.5 billion kronor ($178 million) next quarter, due to litigation costs. It also pointed to “current geopolitical conditions" that are hampering the transition to 5G technology as a drag on income.
The lawsuit will be heard by the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
