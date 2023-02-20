Ericsson to trim 1,400 jobs in Sweden, more worldwide to reduce costs amid slowdown
- Ericsson has announced that it plans to cut the costs by $880 million by the end of 2023, due to slow demand across the globe including North America
Ericsson is slated to be the latest entrant in the streak of layoffs, as the telecom gear maker is planning to cut around 1,400 jobs in Sweden and more in other countries. The company called the layoffs part of the broader plan to reduce costs globally.
