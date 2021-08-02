Ericsson wins 5G radio contracts in China: Report

Ericsson, which had warned that it would lose market share in China due to the ban of Chinese equipment suppliers in Sweden, saw its share in China Mobile drop to 2% from 11% last year, while Nokia got 4% of the contracts announced https://www.reuters.com/technology/nokia-wins-first-5g-radio-contract-china-2021-07-19 in July.

