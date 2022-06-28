Ericsson’s deal to buy Vonage is focus of Cfius probe

Ericsson spent much of the past decade trying to revitalize its core business of selling cellular-tower equipment and related infrastructure to catch up with China’s Huawei Technologies Co., the industry leader. A U.S. push to curtail Huawei business around the world has benefited Ericsson and rival Nokia Corp. The U.S. says the Chinese company can be compelled to spy on or disrupt telecommunications networks by Beijing. Huawei denies that.