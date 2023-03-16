Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Eris buys nine dermatology brands from Dr. Reddy's for 275 cr

Eris buys nine dermatology brands from Dr. Reddy's for 275 cr

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST Livemint
Eris Lifesciences will also break into the league of top 25 companies having a market share of more than 1% in the Indian pharmaceutical market.

  • The deal, to be paid in cash, is expected to be completed on or before March 31.

Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired nine dermatology brands from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories 275 crore in order to expand in the cosmetic dermatology business.

The deal, to be paid in cash, is expected to be completed on or before March 31, Eris Lifesciences said in a stock exchange filing.

The acquisition would not be categorized as a ‘related party transaction’ and none of the promoter, promoter group or group companies hold any interest in the acquisition. The transaction is to stand completed on or before 31 March 2023.

In January, Eris Lifesciences wholly owned subsidiary, Eris Oaknet Healthcare announced the acquisition of nine brands of Glenmark Pharma’s dermatology portfolio for 340 crores to deepen its presence in the anti-fungal and anti-psoriasis segments.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit surge by 76.5 per cent to 1,247 for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a consolidated net profit of 706.5 crore for corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The total revenue from operations was up by 27 per cent to 6770 crore as against 5319.7 crore, in the corresponding quarter last year.

Recently, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said that it has increased its shareholding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories by 2 per cent. The holding has increased by from 5.005 per cent to 7.278 per cent.

Separately, Eris Lifesciences reported a consolidated net profit of 1.02 billion in its third quarter, from 1.01 billion a year earlier.

On Thursday, the scrip of Dr Reddy's Laboratories ended 0.43 low at 4,377.75 on BSE, while Eris Lifesciences ended 0.84 down at 586.15 on BSE.

