Eris Lifesciences betting on insulin expertise to boost its GLP-1 play
Eris Lifesciences is using its growing insulin business to position itself as a serious contender in India’s fast-expanding diabetes and obesity drug market.
Eris Lifesciences is gearing up to take advantage of India’s booming diabetes-obesity market. The Ahmedabad-based drugmaker stands to gain in the country’s human insulin market as innovator Novo Nordisk vacates, and it is betting on its insulin platform to grab a significant share in the anti-obesity market.