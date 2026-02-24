Eris Lifesciences inks deal with Natco Pharma for weight-loss drug semaglutide

Mumbai: Eris Lifesciences has tied up with Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma to commercialise semaglutide, ahead of the blockbuster weight-loss drug’s patent expiry.

The partnership comes on the heels of Natco receiving regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on 14 February to manufacture generic semaglutide for the Indian market. This paves the way for a launch expected in March 2026, Eris said in a statement on Tuesday.

The collaboration will leverage Eris’s commercial presence in the diabetes segment and Natco’s manufacturing and regulatory prowess in complex formulations, the company said.

The product will target type 2 diabetes management, aligning with unmet needs in India’s expanding metabolic care landscape.

Eris has a strong presence in diabetology with a wide specialist reach. In 2024, it signed a long-term deal with Biocon to acquire its domestic branded formulations business, including its insulin products.

“Semaglutide represents one of the most significant therapeutic advances in metabolic care in recent years…With our strong commercial infrastructure and deep engagement in chronic therapies, we believe Eris is well-positioned to drive rapid adoption and enhance patient access in India,” said chairman and managing director Amit Bakshi.

He further added that Eris has been proactively preparing its commercial strategy to participate in the GLP-1 opportunity.

Mint reported earlier that deals and partnerships to commercialise semaglutide would be on the rise ahead of the drug’s patent expiry as companies with different strengths join hands to gain ground in a highly competitive market.

Earlier this month, OneSource Pharma announced a partnership with Hikma to commercialise generic semaglutide in Saudi Arabia.

In December, Ajanta Pharma announced a deal with Biocon to commercialise the drug in several African and Asian markets. Ajanta is scouting for another partner in India.

Dr Reddy's has a partnership with CDMO OneSource Pharma for generic semaglutide and is planning to supply to domestic partners, its management said in its Q3FY26 earnings call.

Cipla and Emcure have announced distribution deals with innovators Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, respectively.

The deal frenzy comes on the heels of fast-expanding demand for weight-loss drugs like semaglutide in India. GLP-1 drug sales have already crossed ₹1,000 crore in less than a year of launches. Currently, innovator drugs Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic dominate, but the entry of generic versions of semaglutide, priced cheaply, is expected to further expand the market.

Novo Nordisk is set to lose patent exclusivity for semaglutide in India in March 2026.