Ernst & Young calls off splitting its audit and consulting units

Ernst & Young calls off splitting its audit and consulting units2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:45 AM IST
Ernst & Young’s top leaders called off a planned breakup of its consulting and audit practice after the US affiliate decided not to take part, disrupting a nearly yearlong struggle to build consensus for the historic shakeup of the Big Four accounting firm.
