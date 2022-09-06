Ernst & Young leaders expected to approve plan to split accounting company

Ernst & Young leaders expected to approve plan to split accounting company5 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 06:15 PM IST
Decision to push ahead with proposal to spin off consulting arm could lead to firm splitting in late 2023
Ernst & Young’s leaders are expected this week to give the green light to splitting its auditing and consulting businesses, paving the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years, according to people familiar with the matter.