OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Ernst & Young leaders expected to approve plan to split accounting company

Ernst & Young leaders expected to approve plan to split accounting company

The split, penciled in for late next year, would separate EY’s accountants who check the books of companies such as Amazon Inc. from its faster-growing consulting business of advising on technology, deals and other issues  (Photo: AFP)Premium
The split, penciled in for late next year, would separate EY’s accountants who check the books of companies such as Amazon Inc. from its faster-growing consulting business of advising on technology, deals and other issues  (Photo: AFP)
 wsj 5 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 06:15 PM IST Jean Eaglesham, The Wall Street Journal

Decision to push ahead with proposal to spin off consulting arm could lead to firm splitting in late 2023

Ernst & Young’s leaders are expected this week to give the green light to splitting its auditing and consulting businesses, paving the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years, according to people familiar with the matter.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout