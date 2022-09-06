Ernst & Young leaders expected to approve plan to split accounting company

Once the carefully choreographed “go" decision has been announced this week, the firms that make up EY’s roughly 140-country global network are expected to vote on the plans this fall and early next year, according to the people familiar with the matter. The decision, originally scheduled for June, was delayed to make sure the leaders of the U.S. and other big member firms were happy with the proposal, the people familiar with the matter said. The sticking points included the treatment of around $10 billion of promised payments to retired partners, the Journal previously reported.