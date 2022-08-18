Government may fine e-scooter makers for fires3 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 12:51 AM IST
The series of fires triggered concerns about the safety of EVs and whether Indian firms had rushed products into the market
NEW DELHI : The Union government may impose monetary penalties on electric scooter makers over suspected use of unsafe batteries that caused fire incidents, an official aware of the matter said.