Escorts announces Covid relief measures for its employees, their families

NEW DELHI : Escorts Ltd., India’s leading engineering conglomerate, today announced a series of measures to support its employees and their families amidst the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The measures include both healthcare and financial aid. Since last year Escorts, in association with an insurance partner, is already providing financial aid of ₹50,000 to its employees on testing positive for Covid-19, the company said.

As part of the initiative, free-of-cost vaccination camps are being organized across all plants and office locations. The company aims to vaccinate all its employees at the earliest and is in the process of tying-up with partners to support employee families too for vaccination.

“The company has facilitated over 10,000 covid tests for its employee base with 24x7 telemedicine support for employees and their dependents. In association with an insurance partner, Escorts since last year has supported its employees with ₹50,000 financial aid on testing positive for Covid-19," the company said in a statement.

The company has also announced a financial grant for the family in case of unfortunate death of any employee.

"Employee safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance to us. The second Covid wave has been difficult for all and we need to stand by our employees and their families supporting them with all possible help. It’s our collective effort and strength which will help us come out of this crisis, group chief human resource officer Amit Singhal said.

