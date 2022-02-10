‘Escorts expects Kubota to be in driver’s seat by end of Mar’

“After the deal is complete, both Escorts and Kubota will discuss a plan for the next five-six years, laying a road map of how the company is going to work and the areas we really want to go into and what sort of investments we need. We will obviously be expanding into the implements business in a big way. A lot of sourcing from India will happen for Kubota’s global requirements both for finished goods as well as components, which offer a lot of growth opportunities. Most importantly, a global R&D facility will be set up at Escorts in India, so that we can look at product development for the entire global requirement and for India," Madan said. “In the domestic market, we need to find our synergies, the markets to enter and strengthen based on the segments the two entities are strong in, and complement each other’s strengths with the three brands which we will have in our portfolio."