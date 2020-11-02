Escorts Ltd reports stellar growth as tractor sales continue to stay strong

Escorts Ltd – one of India’s biggest tractor and construction equipment manufacturing companies, on Monday, reported substantial rise in net profit and highest ever operating margin in a decade, for the September quarter, as sales of tractors grew sharply as result of continued recovery in demand for tractors in the rural areas and successful cost cutting methods adopted by the company.

Ever since the removal of the lockdown measures, sales of tractors experienced a fast recovery on the back of good monsoon and bountiful summer crop in the rural areas. According to sector analysts, it will be the only segment to post positive sales numbers for the fiscal year despite a near shutdown of sales and production operations in the April to June period.

The Nikhil Nanda led company’s profit after tax increased by a whopping 119.8% year-on-year to ₹119.8 crore, as a result of a substantial 23.9% y-o-y jump in net sales to ₹1639.7 crore. Due to robust growth in the top-line and reduction in material and manpower cost, the operating profit or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization also jumped by 137.4% y-o-y to ₹300.9 crore and operating margins also expanded by 878 basis points to 18.3% during the quarter, highest in a decade.

Sales of Escorts’ tractors went up by a massive 23.8% y-o-y to 24441 units and the same in the railway division was also up by 24.4%, during the quarter. Indicating a slowdown in the construction activities in the country, sales of such machinery was down by 13.1% to 821 units.

“Escorts' Q2FY21 performance was well above our estimates, with stupendous improvement in profitability of tractor division to near industry-best standards being a noteworthy achievement. We remain positive on the company courtesy prevailing tailwinds in the domestic tractor industry but management commentary on sustainability of margin profile at these levels would be a key monitorable," said analysts of ICICI securities in a note on Monday.

With three consecutive years of good monsoon, a bountiful summer crop and increased government spending in the rural economy, the agriculture sector is expected to stay in the green in the current year which is likely to benefit tractor manufacturers like Escorts, Mahindra and Mahindra, TAFE and others.

