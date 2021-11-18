Shares of Escorts were trading over 8% higher on the BSE in Thursday's early deals, witnessing a sharp surge after Japan's Kubota announced that it will increase its shareholding in India's leading tractor manufacturing company.

Kubota Corporation announced that Kubota and Escorts Limited (EL) have reached an agreement under which Kubota will increase its shareholding in EL by March 31, 2022 by means of subscription to third-party preferential primary share allotment and open offer bid.

Escorts will issue 93,63,726 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹2,000 per equity share to Kubota on preferential basis.

on preferential basis."Kubota has decided to increase its shareholding in EL, based on expectations for the basic tractor market to expand in emerging countries including India. In addition, the management has also considered such investment as the best way for Kubota to utilize combined resources in an effective manner and further strengthen the partnership between the two companies," Japan's agricultural machinery company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.