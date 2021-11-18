OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Escorts shares surge as Japan's Kubota announces increase in shareholding
Listen to this article

Shares of Escorts were trading over 8% higher on the BSE in Thursday's early deals, witnessing a sharp surge after Japan's Kubota announced that it will increase its shareholding in India's leading tractor manufacturing company.

Kubota Corporation announced that Kubota and Escorts Limited (EL) have reached an agreement under which Kubota will increase its shareholding in EL by March 31, 2022 by means of subscription to third-party preferential primary share allotment and open offer bid.

Escorts will issue 93,63,726 equity shares of face value of 10 each at a price of 2,000 per equity share to Kubota on preferential basis.

on preferential basis."Kubota has decided to increase its shareholding in EL, based on expectations for the basic tractor market to expand in emerging countries including India. In addition, the management has also considered such investment as the best way for Kubota to utilize combined resources in an effective manner and further strengthen the partnership between the two companies," Japan's agricultural machinery company said in a statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout