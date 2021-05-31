Escorts Ltd, one of the country’s largest tractor manufacturers, on Monday announced decision to offer financial help for employees at dealerships for their covid-19 treatment. The company will also help dealers by bearing the cost of vaccination of their employees.

As part of the scheme named ‘Covid-Shield’, the company will pay an employee of a dealer a sum of ₹20,000 after they test positive for covid-19.

“In addition to the above, Escorts is also reimbursing cost of vaccination for all field sales employees of its dealers. Escorts has also announced a grant of ₹1 lakh for family of deceased dealer employee as additional financial support for its dealership staff. The above programmes are being run with support of Escorts Dealers Development Association Limited (EDDAL), a unique cooperative venture of Escorts and its dealers," the company said in a statement.

It also added that Escorts will also reimburse cost of vaccination for all field sales staff of its dealers.

With dealers under financial pressure to repay credit availed from banks, automakers are chipping in to maintain the credit score of the dealer partners. Similarly, offering insurance benefits to employees at dealerships will also help boost their morale when the showrooms open after the regional lockdowns.

“Serving farming community is our primary purpose. Our dealership staff plays a prominent role in fulfilling this. Through our dealer covid-relief measures, we wish to ensure their well-being so they can in turn continue to serve the farmers of our country," said Shenu Agarwal, chief executive officer, Escorts Agri Machinery.

Earlier this month, Escorts Ltd also announced health benefits for customers who will buy its tractors after 25 May, as part of its efforts to push sales.

Another Tractor manufacturer, Sonalika Tractors also announced financial benefits for executives at its dealerships who have been infected by covid-19. This will include a sum up to ₹25,000, to be paid by the company to cover the medical expenses incurred by an employee at a dealership due to covid-19 infection.

