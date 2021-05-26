Escorts to offer health benefits to customers to push sales in the coming months

“Our country is going through some tough times. The farmers of our country have shown utmost courage and have worked hard during the pandemic, ensuring that all of us have food on our plates. It is our moral duty to reciprocate to the farming community with whatever we can do for their well-being. We hope our collective efforts will help our country to soon overcome this crisis," said Shenu Agarwal, chief executive officer, Escorts Agri Machinery.

