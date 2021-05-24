Escorts to report muted growth in volumes and financials in FY 22

The total revenue from operations during the quarter also jumped by a whopping 60.8% to ₹2229 crore as a consequence of ₹62% jump in sales of tractors to 32588 units. The operating profit or the Earnings from Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of the company jumped by 88.9% to ₹344 crore, while the operating margin expanded by 230 basis points to 15.4% as a result of the stringent cost cutting methods adopted by the company.