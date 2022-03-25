MUMBAI : India Inc. is waking up to the fact that environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives are a critical part of doing business. “In the long-term the focus on ESG is going to be the key determinant for success," said Mukund Rajan, chairman, ECube Investment Advisors.

“In the short-term it is a different story. Take the example of the two-wheeler industry. A few years ago Niti Aayog came out with a proposal to mandate conversion of all 2W into electric by 2025, and a huge resistance was seen. Today, market pressures are pushing two-wheeler-makers to come out with a slew of electric products. So, it does take time and in the short term the industry might not be very favourable but in the long term acceptance comes," he added.

According to Rishi Pardal, managing director and chief executive, United Breweries Ltd, consumers are playing an important role in driving companies to focus more on their ESG practices. “We find as a company, consumers, especially millennials and Gen Zs, are asking the right questions of brands. They are not convinced to consume but want to know what lies behind their choices. What do the brands really stand for, how do they produce, what do they put on their packaging and do they treat their supply chain fairly. And this is a huge pressure on all of us in business. And if you combine that with then and now with the kind of work happening in the investment world, and folks taking the lead on evaluating companies on these parameters, it has forced companies all over the world to take ESG at the heart of their agenda," added Pardal.

Hetal Dalal, president and chief operating officer, Institutional Investor Advisory Services, said there is a need to build a holistic ecosystem to bring in better focus on ESG. “There has to be an ecosystem that rewards ESG performance. Setting responsibility for ESG at the leadership level and embedding some of the targets into CEO or executive leadership salary will drive the entire system towards ESG. What gets rewarded will get measured and, therefore, will get done."

“Even from a lender’s perspective, they also need to get into this and look at the ESG compliance from the lending side. Regulators need to track data which will bring clarity. These are some of the ways to build an ecosystem around ESG initiatves," she added.

Ankur Thadani, partner, TPG Growth and RISE Fund, said while the focus on ESG has significantly increased, there is a need for a global benchmark for it to work efficiently. “The entire market is getting rewired towards a climate economy, but the risk is there are way too many benchmarks, way too many ways of measuring and reporting ESG. It is very similar to financial accounting. In some years we will see companies putting out annual reports with audited financial statements and an ESG report, and that will need a benchmark like GAAP," Thadani added.

Indian regulators played a very proactive part in ensuring that ESG is taken seriously, said Shruti Rajan, Partner, Trilegal. “Today the only thing that stops ESG from becoming just tokenism or a marketing gimmick is how regulators exercise supervision and oversight over the industry that puts out the information and the industry which consumes the information. We have done a fantastic job in India so far. We will very soon have regulations on how the ESG rating providers must be regulated, the draft is still in consultation form, but it is encouraging - principle based, does not go into nuts and bolts but thematically lays out the minimum standard of behaviour the regulator expects."

