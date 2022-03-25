ESG focus will decide success for corporates in long term

According to Rishi Pardal, managing director and chief executive, United Breweries Ltd, consumers are playing an important role in driving companies to focus more on their ESG practices. “We find as a company, consumers, especially millennials and Gen Zs, are asking the right questions of brands. They are not convinced to consume but want to know what lies behind their choices. What do the brands really stand for, how do they produce, what do they put on their packaging and do they treat their supply chain fairly. And this is a huge pressure on all of us in business. And if you combine that with then and now with the kind of work happening in the investment world, and folks taking the lead on evaluating companies on these parameters, it has forced companies all over the world to take ESG at the heart of their agenda," added Pardal.

