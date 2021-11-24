Did ESG spell the end of Reliance-Aramco deal?

The proposed investment was announced in August 2019. As part of the deal, Aramco was to supply 500kbd (thousand barrels per day) of crude on a long-term basis to RIL’s Jamnagar refinery, representing 40% of the facility’s total refining capacity. “While Reliance has claimed that it is related to the role that Jamnagar will play in the new energy business, we suspect it could also be related to valuation and fundamental alignment of the parties," Bernstein Research said in a 22 November report.

