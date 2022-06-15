ESG helps command better rentals

JLL’s Thapar said training and education, as well as empathy, are essential to achieving ESG goals, and are determined by the social ethos that companies have. “Our occupiers are driving what the social norms will be. After the pandemic, we know that flexibility and hybrid work cultures are here to stay, but how are the buildings constructed in response to that? The built environment is responsible for 40% of the greenhouse emissions, and we have to do something about it. But as property managers, our hands are tied, we do have certain constraints," Thapar added.