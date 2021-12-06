ESG-led corporate restructuring is about capital too

At the COP-26 summit, India announced its target of reaching net zero emission by 2070 and achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. India’s installed renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydropower projects, crossed 100 GW in August. India currently ranks fourth globally by installed renewable energy capacity, fifth in solar, and fourth in wind. Certain sectors such as aviation, maritime, energy-intensive manufacturing and conventional energy production depend on third-party technological know-how and may find it more complex to improve some aspects of their business such as specific energy consumption or environmental footprint, according to analysts. Other sectors can, however, quickly implement off-the-shelf solutions for their transition, they said.