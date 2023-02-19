Esme bullish on cosmetics brand Blue Heaven
- Samara Capital had in 2019 bought majority stakes in two Delhi-based fast moving consumer goods firms, Blue Heaven Cosmetics Pvt Ltd and Nature’s Essence Pvt. Ltd, with the aim of building a large-scale mass-market personal care platform
NEW DELHI : Private equity firm Samara Capital-backed Esme Consumer plans to grow by threefold its mass-market cosmetic brand, Blue Heaven, over the next five to six years even as it scouts for opportunities in the lower-rung of the consumer market.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×