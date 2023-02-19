Esme bullish on cosmetics brand Blue Heaven

“In 2018, while everybody was talking about premiumization; we found that consumers in ‘Bharat’ i.e. tier two, tier three India (and SEC B and C) were growing big time, especially women. Literacy was growing, there was explosion of social media, women had access to various kinds of content through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, etc. Therefore, it was our belief that beauty and personal care category will grow, and within that, the lower end of the consumer will grow even more dramatically," he added.

