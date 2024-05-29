Stock options are making a comeback. Here's why
Summary
- The period January-May 2024 has seen 340.5 million shares being allotted through ESOPs by 461 listed companies, according to an analysis by Mint of data from Capitaline database
Mumbai: Stock options are back in vogue, especially for middle and senior management positions in both startups and traditional companies. As organizations realign their strategies, conclude their business reshuffles and transformation, and markets calibrate their share values, employee stock options or ESOPs are increasingly being seen as a lucrative perk for those being hired in top positions.