Esports firms chase PUBG alternatives

The ban on PUBG Mobile in India may also affect the livelihoods of many. “For the professional PUBG gamers and others who derive their livelihoods from this game, it is a great loss as of now. Casual gamers might move to other similar games and explore other genres in gaming, and this will provide a boost to games developed by other industry players. The initial drop in revenue due to the PUBG ban in the gaming industry could be up to 2%," said Rajan Navani, vice-chairman and managing director of JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology firm.