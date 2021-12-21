Esprit’s India partner AP Group that has the licence to distribute its watches in India said it will revamp the brand in the India market with this association.

It said that the actor’s persona and outlook resonate with the brand. The group is looking to pursue an aggressive expansion strategy for Esprit watches in India and is eyeing to regain market share in the watch category.

Marco Sieber, founder of Time Management Services, official licensee of Esprit Watches, said that the fashion brand has come a long way. "In the last 50 years, the brand has maintained the image of being the most transparent fashion brand in the world, connecting with the customers through positivity, innovation, and sustainability. "The Indian market is very important to us as we do see that customers are always looking for new designs and trends. Pandey, being a youth icon, is the right choice to bring on board," he said.

AP Group's managing director, Hamza Patel said, that the Indian customer's buying behaviour is not as it used to be a decade ago. "They were looking for new trends and designs, but now they are also looking for brands with which they can connect on a much deeper level. So, to build trust and a bond of familiarity with these watches, we chose Pandey."

The wrist watch market in India was valued at ₹94.55 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach ₹192.74 billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.21%, during the forecast period (2019-2024), said ResearchandMarkets.com

