Esprit India's watch vertical signs Ananya Pandey as brand ambassador

Marco Sieber, founder of Time Management Services, official licensee of Esprit Watches, said that the fashion brand has come a long way. "In the last 50 years, the brand has maintained the image of being the most transparent fashion brand in the world, connecting with the customers through positivity, innovation, and sustainability. "The Indian market is very important to us as we do see that customers are always looking for new designs and trends. Pandey, being a youth icon, is the right choice to bring on board," he said.