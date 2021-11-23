ESR eyes acquisitions, to build in-city logistics centres

Our focus is Tier 1 and some Tier 2 cities. As an effect of the pandemic, e-commerce did very well, but demand for industrial space slowed down. However, there has been a sharp jump in deal closure and demand for industrial side of the business in recent months. Third party logistics (3PL) providers are also coming back. Overall business is back in a much stronger way, and both demand and leasing momentum are high now," Abhijit Malkani, country heads, ESR India said in an interview.ESR is also planning to add the much in demand in-city distribution centres as a new asset class within its business. Urban logistics is growing significantly to cater to the last-mile delivery network, particularly by of online commerce firms.“Globally, we specialize in in-city logistics. In India, we did a lot of research, and it's our big focus area. It is also the need of the hour. Even for in-city, we will buy 5-15 acres of land and develop greenfield projects. Some may be brownfield developments, where we demolish and build the assets," Malkani added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}