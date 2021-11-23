Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  ESR eyes acquisitions, to build in-city logistics centres

ESR eyes acquisitions, to build in-city logistics centres

Abhijit Malkani, country heads, ESR India.
2 min read . 08:12 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • ESR is planning to add the much in demand in-city distribution centres as a new asset class within its business

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : ESR India, an industrial and logistics real estate platform, is looking to step up land acquisitions to expand its portfolio, as well as build in-city distribution centres, prompted by high demand by e-commerce and retail companies, said a top company executive.In the last three months, ESR has closed two land acquisitions, in Gujarat and Chennai. In India, it is currently present in nine cities with 16 operational sites and a total gross floor area (GFA) of about 18 million sq ft. 

BENGALURU : ESR India, an industrial and logistics real estate platform, is looking to step up land acquisitions to expand its portfolio, as well as build in-city distribution centres, prompted by high demand by e-commerce and retail companies, said a top company executive.In the last three months, ESR has closed two land acquisitions, in Gujarat and Chennai. In India, it is currently present in nine cities with 16 operational sites and a total gross floor area (GFA) of about 18 million sq ft. 

“Many land acquisitions are in the pipeline, given that there are not many Grade A portfolios to buy.  

“Many land acquisitions are in the pipeline, given that there are not many Grade A portfolios to buy.  

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Our focus is Tier 1 and some Tier 2 cities. As an effect of the pandemic, e-commerce did very well, but demand for industrial space slowed down. However, there has been a sharp jump in deal closure and demand for industrial side of the business in recent months. Third party logistics (3PL) providers are also coming back. Overall business is back in a much stronger way, and both demand and leasing momentum are high now," Abhijit Malkani, country heads, ESR India said in an interview.ESR is also planning to add the much in demand in-city distribution centres as a new asset class within its business. Urban logistics is growing significantly to cater to the last-mile delivery network, particularly by of online commerce firms.“Globally, we specialize in in-city logistics. In India, we did a lot of research, and it's our big focus area. It is also the need of the hour. Even for in-city, we will buy 5-15 acres of land and develop greenfield projects. Some may be brownfield developments, where we demolish and build the assets," Malkani added.  

ESR’s in-city plan would be largely led by demand from e-commerce, retail, 3PL and cold storage firms, who need deliveries in 1-2 hours to customers and retailers. It will initially look at the top 4-5 metros, with Mumbai and National Capital Region (NCR) as the top two preferred locations, followed by Bengaluru.  

After not being too aggressive in investments in the last two years, over the coming year, ESR is looking at fast growth and expansion, including acquiring and developing 30–150-acre warehousing facilities, and a couple of in-city distribution centres.  

“We are very bullish, given the exponential rise in both e-commerce and manufacturing businesses," Malkani added.  

During the January-September period, industrial and warehousing assets attracted investments of about $900 million from investors, property advisory Colliers said. Leasing in warehouses has seen continued momentum as e-commerce firms such as Amazon India and Flipkart have been taking up space as they expand to meet customer demand.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Airbus and Boeing resume their dogfight in the skies

MobiKwik IPO Opens for Subscription Soon. Key Things to ...

Paytm IPO has scarred Mobikwik's unlisted shares

What is holding back private capex in India?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!