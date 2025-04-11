Companies
ESR India, Xander to sell off respective warehousing assets in the country
Summary
- ESR India, a joint venture between Hong Kong-based ESR Group and Germany's Allianz Real Estate, is a prominent logistics and industrial real estate firm with around 10 million sqft of warehousing assets across cities in the country.
BENGALURU : ESR India and Xander Investment Management are looking to monetize their respective warehousing assets in the country, three people familiar with the plans said, as investor interest in industrial real estate soars.
