BEMGALURU: ESR India, an industrial and logistics real estate platform, on Wednesday said it has added 44 acre to its existing park in Oragadam, and will invest another ₹260 crore for construction and development.

The acquisition will help ESR Oragadam Industrial & Logistics Park become an 80-acre park.

Oragadam is a hub for sectors such as automobile, auto-ancillary, renewable energy, research and development centres, third-party logistics, electronics, aerospace, and defence.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations in Oragadam, which has emerged as a renowned destination for indigenous as well as global companies wanting to expand their operations in India. Infrastructure development backed by state government’s support has boosted industrial activity in this region, and increased demand for Grade A facilities making it a favourable destination for expansion and consolidation," said Abhijit Malkani, CEO & Country Head of ESR India.

Once fully operational, the project has the potential to create over 500 jobs in the region. The ESR park will be integrated with the ‘ESR smart mobile app’ to enhance client experiences and ensure digital park management, the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.