Essar Capital Ltd, the investment manager of Essar Global Fund Ltd, has appointed former chairman and managing director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Anil Kumar Chaudhary as chief executive officer for its metals & mining business.

He will be a member of the executive committee, and will play a key role in driving the investment strategy and growth in the metals & mining vertical, domestically and globally, a company statement said.

Chaudhary has also been the chairman of International Coal Ventures Ltd. (ICVL) and Mjunction Services Ltd. He had also held the post of the president of Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI). Currently, he is the chairman of Minerals and Metals Committee of PHDCCI.

Chaudhary will be driving and implementing a strategic business plan for Essar Capital’s Metals & Mining Vertical and its growth and value creation.

J. Mehra, vice chairman and operating partner, metals and mining, said, “We welcome Anil to the Essar family and firmly believe that he will bring his impeccable track record in areas of leadership and business operations and will take the Metal & Mining business to new heights. We at Essar look forward to his significant contribution and fresh perspectives that he will bring to the table"

The metals and mining vertical of the company is committed to delivering greener solutions that focus on providing pellets. It is at an advanced stage of developing and executing projects in India and the US and is foraying into iron and steel making, both in India and in the Middle East region.

