Essar, ENI find gas in offshore Vietnam block

Mumbai: Essar Exploration & Production Ltd (EEPL) and Italian energy major ENI, have found gas and condensates in the Ken Bau prospect, on Block 114, Song Hong Basin, in offshore Vietnam. ENI is the operator of the block with 50% participating interest. EEPL holds the remaining 50%.

"Its exploration well located at Block 114, Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam, has proven the presence of gas and condensate in the Ken Bau prospect. The well result indicates a significant potential of the hydrocarbon accumulation," EEPL said in a press statement.

Ken Bau 1X well was plugged and abandoned ahead of the original plan due to certain technical issues, prior to reaching deeper levels that could hold significant additional resources. ENI is already planning to start a drilling campaign early next year to fully assess the substantial upside of the discovery.

Ken Bau 1X results represent a significant breakthrough for evaluating the exploration potential in the Song Hong Basin.

"The exploration well Ken Bau 1X has been drilled at a depth of 95 metres below water level, and reaches a total depth of 3,606 metres, encountering several intervals of gas and condensate sandstone interbedded with Miocene age shale, with an estimated net reservoir thickness in excess of 100 metres," EEPL said.