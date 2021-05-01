Mumbai: Essar Group has set up an exclusive 100-bed covid care centre, equipped with oxygen support at Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat. The facility will be operated by the Khambaliya Civil Hospital.

The centre has 40 rooms with double occupancy and 20 rooms of single occupancy to cater to the medical needs of people. The centre will also take care of housekeeping and healthy diet arrangements for the patients admitted in the facility. The centre is also equipped with an administration hub for the hospital staff.

Set up jointly by Essar companies -- Essar Ports Ltd and Essar Power Ltd, the centre will be scaled up as required.

"Essar has a very close association with the people of Gujarat and has always been indebted to them for their undeterred support towards its growth, over the past five decades. This Centre is an effort from our side to provide timely medical care to the people of Gujrat and support the government’s endeavours to fight this pandemic," said Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital.

Last year, Essar had provided 2 million meals and 1.55 lakh medical supplies as part of Essar Foundation’s covid-19 initiatives across the country.

This centre would cater to the surrounding villages of Devbhumi Dwarka district which are witnessing a rise in covid-19 infections and provide the required support to the authorities in addressing the situation.

