Essar Group signs MoU to invest ₹55,000 crore in energy, infra in Gujarat, to create 10,000 job opportunities
In a statement, Essar Group announced it had signed three memoranda of understanding with the government of Gujarat for a total investment of ₹55,000 crore ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.
Essar group is set to invest ₹55,000 crore in energy transition, power, and port projects in Gujarat, the company announced on December 14, after signing pacts with the state government.
