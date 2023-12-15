comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 09:37:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.9 1.44%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.85 0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 461.5 0.29%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,649.6 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 623.65 0.02%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Essar Group signs MoU to invest 55,000 crore in energy, infra in Gujarat, to create 10,000 job opportunities
Back Back

Essar Group signs MoU to invest ₹55,000 crore in energy, infra in Gujarat, to create 10,000 job opportunities

 Shivangini

In a statement, Essar Group announced it had signed three memoranda of understanding with the government of Gujarat for a total investment of ₹55,000 crore ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The investments are for setting up a 1 gigawatt green hydrogen project, expansion of Salaya power plant and transforming Salaya port into a logistics hub.Premium
The investments are for setting up a 1 gigawatt green hydrogen project, expansion of Salaya power plant and transforming Salaya port into a logistics hub.

Essar group is set to invest 55,000 crore in energy transition, power, and port projects in Gujarat, the company announced on December 14, after signing pacts with the state government.

Prashant Ruia, Director at Essar Capital, said, “Gujarat has consistently been at the forefront of Essar's strategic investments. We are delighted to further contribute to the state's economic progress with an additional investment of 55,000 crore in the Energy & Infrastructure sectors."

In a statement, the company said it signed three memoranda of understanding with the government of Gujarat for a total investment of 55,000 crore ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The investments are for setting up a 1 gigawatt green hydrogen project, expansion of Salaya power plant and transforming Salaya port into a logistics hub.

The group however did not disclose estimated tenure for the completion of these projects.

Essar has signed an MOU to develop a 1 Gigawatt Green Hydrogen project. This initiative involves an estimated investment of 30,000 crore. Investment in Power Generation sector: Essar Power has announced an additional investment of 16,000 crore for Phase-II expansion at its Salaya Power Plant, according to an official release.

Essar Ports plans to transform its Salaya port into a logistics hub with an investment of Rs. 10,000 crore. The signing of these agreements signifies Essar's commitment to continue its contribution to Gujarat's multifaceted growth trajectory.

"Essar is in a renewed phase of making strategic investments in the field of energy transition, power and port sectors in the state. This initiative aims to create over 10,000 job opportunities," it said.

Essar will make an additional 16,000 crore investment in Phase-II expansion at its Salaya Power Plant. Besides, 10,000 crore would be invested by Essar Ports to transform its Salaya port into a logistics hub.

"The signing of these agreements signifies Essar's commitment to continue its contribution to Gujarat's multi-faceted growth trajectory," the statement said.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 15 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App