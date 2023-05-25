New Delhi: Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Sensia, a digitalization solutions provider, to unify measurement systems, optimise decision-making and enable remote control of critical parameters across its wells, facilities and customer interface.

EOGEPL, which produces gas from coal seams (called coal-bed methane), will deploy Sensia’s Avalon digital platform interface. “Sensia’s Avalon platform offers a comprehensive interface that simplifies the capture, analysis and digitisation of well-related activities, facility-related activities and customer end operations," it added.

The platform enables real-time data acquisition of essential parameters, including mechanical, electrical, gas and water flow, pressure, and power backup device data, among others. Leveraging remote access and control capabilities, EOGEPL gains the ability to monitor and adjust vital well and facility parameters, thereby facilitating efficient operations and proactive decision-making.

Pankaj Kalra, CEO of EOGEPL, said, “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our digitalisation journey, as it enables us to unify our measurement systems, optimise decision-making and remotely control critical parameters across our operations.

“By leveraging advanced technologies, we are confident that we will achieve increased production, reduced operating costs and enhanced efficiency, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable and efficient energy production."

EOGEPL has already made substantial investments of ₹5,000 crore in exploration in the Raniganj block, with 350 wells drilled. The company plans to invest an additional ₹2,000 crore to drill 200 more wells within the next 18 to 24 months.

The company said it is employing the latest technology in the existing wells to ramp up production from 0.9 million standard cubic metres per day to 1.3 mmscmd.

Under the contractual partnership with Sensia, EOGEPL has made significant progress in the real-time monitoring of the existing wells (BU-1 scope) and is currently in the process of monitoring an additional 200 wells (BU-2 scope). The automation solution integrated into the work programme will contribute to the overall digitalisation efforts, enabling remote operations and improving efficiency for production expansion plans in BU-2.

By utilizing a single interface for capturing and monitoring all essential parameters, the digitalization efforts will drive improved well performance, leading to enhanced production and reduced operating costs. Moreover, the remote control capabilities provided by the automation solution will streamline production operations and eliminate the need for on-site personnel, thereby optimizing efficiency and resource allocation.

EOGEPL remains committed to embracing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to fuel the growth and sustainability of its operations. Recently, the company announced its investment in Microbial eCBM technology to boost Coal Bed Methane (CBM) production, aligning with its commitment to invest in research and development and enhance operational efficiency.

The partnership with Sensia represents a significant stride toward achieving EOGEPL’s vision of digital transformation and remote operations within the oil and gas sector.