Essar Oil, Sensia tie up for digitalisation of oil, gas field ops1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 03:24 PM IST
The pact aims to unify measurement systems, optimise decision-making and enable remote control of critical parameters across its wells, facilities and customer interface.
New Delhi: Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Sensia, a digitalization solutions provider, to unify measurement systems, optimise decision-making and enable remote control of critical parameters across its wells, facilities and customer interface.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×