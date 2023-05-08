Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) said on Monday it had invested in Microbial eCBM technology to enhance Coal Bed Methane (CBM) production, working with The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI) and ONGC Energy Centre (OEC) to test the technology's potential in the company's Raniganj-East Block.

The feasibility study has been completed, with research and development ongoing for full-field application.

Pankaj Kalra, CEO of EOGEPL, stated that the investment showcases the company's commitment to increasing production and reserves, supporting India's goal of becoming a gas-based economy within the next decade.

EOGEPL has invested over ₹5,000 crore in the exploration to commercial development of the Raniganj CBM Block and plans to invest an additional ₹2,000 crore and expand its reserve base and increase CBM production, contributing approximately 5% to India's total gas production.

The company is exploring cutting-edge technologies such as hydro-fracking, radial drilling, and microbial treatments to advance its R&D efforts. The introduction of Microbial Stimulation Technology is expected to boost CBM gas production and improve the reserve base by up to 10%.