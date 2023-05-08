Essar Oil & Gas invests in Microbial eCBM tech to boost coal bed methane output

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) said on Monday it had invested in Microbial eCBM technology to enhance Coal Bed Methane (CBM) production, working with The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI) and ONGC Energy Centre (OEC) to test the technology's potential in the company's Raniganj-East Block.

