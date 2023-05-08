Essar Oil & Gas invests in Microbial eCBM tech to boost coal bed methane output

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) said on Monday it had invested in Microbial eCBM technology to enhance Coal Bed Methane (CBM) production, working with The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI) and ONGC Energy Centre (OEC) to test the technology's potential in the company's Raniganj-East Block.
The feasibility study has been completed, with research and development ongoing for full-field application.
Pankaj Kalra, CEO of EOGEPL, stated that the investment showcases the company's commitment to increasing production and reserves, supporting India's goal of becoming a gas-based economy within the next decade.
EOGEPL has invested over ₹5,000 crore in the exploration to commercial development of the Raniganj CBM Block and plans to invest an additional ₹2,000 crore and expand its reserve base and increase CBM production, contributing approximately 5% to India's total gas production.
The company is exploring cutting-edge technologies such as hydro-fracking, radial drilling, and microbial treatments to advance its R&D efforts. The introduction of Microbial Stimulation Technology is expected to boost CBM gas production and improve the reserve base by up to 10%.