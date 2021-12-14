Stanlow Terminals Ltd, which is owned by Essar Oil UK, has announced that it will make investments over the next three years to develop the UK’s largest biofuels storage hub located in the northwest of England.

The investment is a key part of Stanlow Terminals’ strategic objective to become the UK’s largest bulk liquid storage and energy infrastructure solutions provider. It will deliver 300,000 cubic metres of capacity to support customers in delivering the UK’s net-zero transition.

The new facilities at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex and Tranmere Terminal, located within the port of Liverpool, will allow customers to store, blend and distribute biofuels suitable for use in the energy transition as drop-in replacement transport fuels for road, aviation and marine.

Stanlow Terminals already provides biofuels storage capacity for customers through dedicated supply and delivery infrastructure.

This new customer-led investment will support the growth of initiatives such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) linked to Fulcrum’s Northpoint project and sustainable hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and will include waste based feedstock import facilities, blending and capacity expansion for existing bio-ethanol and bio-methanol.

The market for energy from renewable sources in the UK is expanding rapidly, driven by legislative obligations to encourage lower carbon fuels.

Feasibility studies are being conducted for additional storage investment opportunities for low carbon energy products such as e-fuels, bio-liquefied petroleum gas, bio-methane, hydrogen and ammonia.

These investments reflect the growing demand from partners and customers who are seeking storage facilities and expertise in future fuels handling, as businesses look to decarbonize and operate in a more sustainable way, Stanlow Terminals said.

“These key investments and continued growth of our strategic relationships with customers means Stanlow Terminals is firmly on track to becoming the largest sustainable storage and logistics hub in the UK. The government has set out a clear plan for decarbonizing the economy and we are committed to playing our part in helping to achieve that," said Prashant Ruia, Essar non-executive chairman.

