MUMBAI : Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) on Friday said it has strengthened its board by appointing experts and experienced hydrocarbon professionals as directors to provide support and guidance in line with the company’s clean fuel-based growth strategy.

EOGEPL, an investee company of Essar Global Fund (EGFL), is India's largest operator of unconventional hydrocarbon acreages.

The new members on the board include Prashant Ruia, director - Essar Capital, Jonathan R. Kelafant, Vice President with Advanced Resources International, Inc., one of the renowned UHC asset advisory companies in the world, Charles Boyer- stalwart in Schlumberger UHC consulting field with deep knowledge of UHC project implementation and sustenance and Sunil Jain, veteran in the renewable energy sector. All the new members come with experience of 25-35 years.

Essar Capital Board, B.C. Tripathi, director, said, “These appointments will further enhance our overall governance and risk assessment processes, as well as providing insights and value addition towards the business as it continues its transition to low carbon operations. We welcome all the new members and await to witness the novelty they will bring to the table".

Essar Capital is the investment manager of EGFL, and EOGEPL is part of its investment focus in exploration and production businesses, which are increasingly focused on clean fuels.

