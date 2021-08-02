Essar Oil UK Limited (EOUK) has appointed Deepak Maheshwari as its Chief Executive Officer, the company said today.

EOUK’s Stanlow Manufacturing Complex is a key strategic national facility, annually producing over 16% of the UK’s road transport fuels.

"Deepak joins EOUK, an important asset in the energy portfolio of Essar Global Fund, at a transformative juncture as it accelerates its transition to a low carbon energy provider of the future," the company said in a statement.

The company added that as CEO, Maheshwari will work closely with the EOUK Board on the delivery of a number of strategic energy transition projects which are aimed at making Stanlow a green refinery to meet the post-carbon needs of a progressive UK.

Amongst these are HyNet (a low carbon hydrogen energy and carbon capture project) which will transform the Northwest of England and North Wales into one of the world's first low carbon industrial clusters, together with the building of a Biofuels business which will include production of both renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

With more than 25 years’ senior leadership experience, across the utilities, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Europe and Asia, Maheshwari will lead an experienced management team and further strengthen corporate governance within the ESG framework, the company said.

Most recently, Maheshwari was CFO and Head of Strategy at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, India's largest commercial multi-port operator. He was previously CFO of Essar Energy Limited.

