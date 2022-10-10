Essar Oil UK appoints Mark Palios as non-executive director

Palios started his career as a professional footballer, playing for notable North West teams including Tranmere Rovers and Crewe Alexandra. After retiring from the professional game in 1986, he went on to have a distinguished career in business as a chartered accountant with Arthur Young and latterly as a senior partner at PwC, specialising in business turnaround. In 2003, he was appointed as chief executive of the Football Association, carving out a specialism and expertise in business and sports governance. He has extensive non-executive and executive board experience, sitting on the boards of a number of organisations and businesses.