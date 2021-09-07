Essar Power commissions first flue gas scrubber to cut sulphur emissions by 25%

"Precautions such as social distancing, wearing of face mask, daytime working in view of night curfew, etc were followed. All external manpower were screened using RTPCR testing, and a vaccination drive was carried out to strengthen the herd immunity within the facility. By having most fabrication work carried out on the site itself, EPHL not just ensured quality but also maintained a consistent pace of work," the company said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}