Essar Power to set up 90 MW solar plant in Madhya Pradesh for 300 crore

"The strategic plan to rebalance our energy portfolio is in line with our move to an asset-light structure. In a series of calibrated steps, this shift will allow the company to bring down its debt from the current level of ₹10,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore through restructuring and monetisation of existing assets and further investments in this green portfolio," Singh said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}